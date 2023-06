After the strong rise, the DAX, like the S&P 500, is still heavily overbought. The Fear & Greed Index rose again the day before and is now listed at 80 points (previously: 79 points) in the Extreme Greed quantile. The next starting point in the DAX is on the top at 16,150 points at the resistance. Above that would be another run-up up to the mark of

Share this: Twitter

Facebook