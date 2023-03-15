

03/15/2023

By noon, the DAX had slipped back well below the neuralgic mark of 15,000 points and was thus around three percent in the red. Is a new bank shock looming?

The leading German index only leveled off at around 14,750 points at midday after a slide, after initially being able to hold on to yesterday’s closing level. The round thousand mark is again the linchpin of the market. Bank shares in particular are losing significantly again.

No calming down after the SVB-Schlock? According to expert estimates, the bankruptcy of the US bank SVB will not result in a banking crisis. At the moment, the hope prevails "that these are limited and manageable individual cases," says Thomas Altmann from asset manager QC Partners. The US Federal Reserve and President Joe Biden had calmed the markets the previous day. However, Europe's banks are still coming under renewed pressure on the stock exchanges. The European industry index fell 4.2 percent to a ten-week low. Shares in the Swiss Credit Suisse have even lost around 20 percent at times. Yesterday afternoon, declining inflation data from the USA provided new momentum on the US stock market. For today's start of trading on Wall Street, however, it does not look like further price gains, as US futures are currently signaling. Update economy from 03/15/2023 Stefan Wolff, HR, 03/15/2023 09:46 am ECB is likely to tighten interest rates Despite the downward trend in inflation rates, the experts are currently assuming that the European Central Bank will raise interest rates by 50 basis points tomorrow. Analyst Konstantin Oldenburger from the trading company CMC Markets is now wondering how the ECB will communicate its future monetary policy to a financial market "which is under a lot of stress due to the first major bank collapses in the USA since Lehman Brothers. Investors will listen very carefully here".

Euro weaker again In the meantime, the euro has also slipped sharply downwards on the foreign exchange market. At noon, the European common currency was trading at $1.0655, a cent below yesterday’s level. Oil prices had been dragged down over the past two trading days by the bad mood on the financial markets. Economic data from China are providing a slight tailwind today. Economic activity in the world‘s second largest economy showed further signs of recovery in the first two months of the year. IfW and ifo present economic forecasts The Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW) is not expecting a strong upswing in Germany due to persistent losses in purchasing power among consumers as a result of persistently high inflation. The Kiel Institute raised the growth forecast for 2023, but only from 0.3 to 0.5 percent. For comparison: the federal government has so far assumed only 0.2 percent. The forecast for 2024 was also raised – from the 1.3 percent expected in winter to 1.4 percent now. The ifo Institute, on the other hand, expects economic growth to decline by 0.1 percent. The Munich economic researchers thus confirm their forecast from last December. For 2024, the economic expectations for Germany have been raised slightly. The ifo Institute is now assuming growth of 1.7 percent in the coming year, as announced in Berlin on Wednesday. That is 0.1 percentage points more than the forecast in December.

E.ON at the top of the DAX E.ON stock is bucking the trend with just a plus. After a better than expected year, Germany's largest energy supplier wants to spend even more money on its energy networks. By 2027, investments are to be increased by around six billion euros to a total of 33 billion euros. For the current year, the Executive Board expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of between 7.8 and 8 billion euros. E.ON expects adjusted net income to be between EUR 2.3 billion and EUR 2.5 billion.

Retailers under pressure Current business figures from H&M and higher costs at Zara's parent company Inditex are causing price losses in the retail sector. Adidas and Zalando lose in the DAX, while the Puma share records losses in the MDAX. Jefferies analyst James Grzinic attests H&M a "disappointing February". According to Grzinic, sales development must have turned in the previous month. At Inditex, on the other hand, analysts had little to complain about in the first reactions to the business. However, JPMorgan's Georgina Johanan pointed to higher investments.

BMW relies on electric cars The Munich carmaker is preparing for growth in the current year. Sales should increase slightly overall, prices should remain stable, BMW said in the morning. A significantly higher demand for electric cars was already noticeable in the first two months, especially from China. Well before 2030, more than half of all BMW cars sold could have a fully electric drive, and by 2023 it should be 15 percent.

Lufthansa recommended Airline shares are doing better than the overall market. The major Swiss bank UBS has upgraded the Lufthansa share from “neutral” to “buy” and raised the price target from 9.30 to 13.25 euros. According to a study published yesterday evening, analyst Jarrod Castle expects air traffic and profitability to continue to recover.

Lanxess disappointed On the other hand, investors are turning their backs on the Lanxess chemicals group from the MDAX after a disappointing outlook for the first quarter. The titles lose around five percent. For the first quarter, Lanxess expects adjusted earnings to drop to between EUR 180 million and EUR 220 million in view of the persistently high energy prices. This means that the group is below expectations, said a dealer.