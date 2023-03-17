Home News DAX slips below Fibonacci fan page 1
The day before, the Insight said: “The DAX was able to recover significantly in day trading and is currently in the range of 15,000 points. If the DAX can continue to rise, an increase to the resistance at 15,150 points would continue to be expected. The monthly chart still shows the lower Fibonacci fans in the range of 14,800 points in focus. If the DAX can largely defend this area, further rising prices can be expected.”

That worked, it was followed by an increase to 15,150 points and then a return to the Fibonacci fan, the break of which has now led to another short signal. As long as the DAX is listed below the Fibonacci fan in the monthly chart, further falling prices can be expected.

