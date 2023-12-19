Day laborer was shot dead outside a farm in Badillo

On the outskirts of the Futureco farm, located in the township of Badillo, jurisdiction of Valledupar, the lifeless body of Pedro Rafael Herrera Ospino was found, who had a gunshot wound to the head and face.

These events occurred early this Monday morning, when the victim, along with his partner and children, were in the house and armed individuals broke in and took him away to an unknown destination.

For several hours they did not know his whereabouts, until they were told that he had been found dead.

Regarding the murderers, the authorities indicated that they are collecting data to determine their characteristics and subsequent individualization.

Meanwhile, the body was inspected by Sijín officials and transferred to Forensic Medicine.

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

