Home » Day laborer was shot dead outside a farm in Badillo
News

Day laborer was shot dead outside a farm in Badillo

by admin
Day laborer was shot dead outside a farm in Badillo

On the outskirts of the Futureco farm, located in the township of Badillo, jurisdiction of Valledupar, the lifeless body of Pedro Rafael Herrera Ospino was found, who had a gunshot wound to the head and face.

These events occurred early this Monday morning, when the victim, along with his partner and children, were in the house and armed individuals broke in and took him away to an unknown destination.

For several hours they did not know his whereabouts, until they were told that he had been found dead.

Regarding the murderers, the authorities indicated that they are collecting data to determine their characteristics and subsequent individualization.

Meanwhile, the body was inspected by Sijín officials and transferred to Forensic Medicine.

See also  Jiangxi Vice-Ministerial Senior Official Gong Jianhua Was Fallen for the Case

You may also like

Hollywood actor’s son charged with murder after police...

12/18[Hot Search in the United States]Be careful about...

Oldest fortified settlement in the world so far...

The Ministry of Interior launches an investigation into...

Taiwan detected a Chinese balloon near the island...

Ukrainian MP walks into city council meeting and...

62 judicial arrests during Code Red occupation action...

Mayor López Castrillón did not have a vision...

Jishishan earthquake in Gansu: 118 people were killed,...

Dispute over agricultural diesel: Farmers block highways in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy