“Day of Attrawia” narrates the hearts of Muslims.. Learn about the rituals of the day

Today, Monday morning, the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God head to Upper Mina to spend the eighth day of Dhul-Hijjah “the Day of Tarwiyah” following the Sunnah of the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, and to draw near to God Almighty, hoping for acceptance and forgiveness from Him, and to multiply the Talbiyah, glorification and takbeer, and the pilgrims pray On this day in Mina, the four-fourth prayers are shortened, not combined, then they spend the night in Mina, and after the Fajr prayer, they go to Mount Arafat to stand there.

Why was the day of al-Tarwiyah called by this name?

The eighth day of Dhu al-Hijjah was named the day of al-Tarwiyah, because people used to drink water in it, preparing it for the day of Arafat. The area is very crowded, and is known as the Tarwiyah area.

It is also called the day of repentance, reflection and meditation, as the pilgrims gather in preparation for standing at Arafah.

Mona’s hair

The shrine of Mina is located between Makkah Al-Mukarramah and the shrine of Muzdalifah, seven kilometers northeast of the Grand Mosque. “.

The shrine of Mina is of historical and religious importance, with it the Prophet of God Ibrahim – peace be upon him – threw the Jamarat, and sacrificed the ransom of Ismail, peace be upon him, then the Prophet of guidance – may God’s prayers and peace be upon him – confirmed this act in the farewell pilgrimage and shaved, and the Muslims followed his Sunnah throwing the stones and slaughtering their gifts and shaving. .

Al-Mashaar is famous for its historical landmarks, including the three pillars that are thrown, and the “Al-Khaif” mosque in it, whose name is derived from what descended from the thickness of the mountain and rose from the waterway, and is located on the southern slope of Mount Mina, and close to the small carbuncle, and the Prophet prayed in it – may God bless him and grant him peace. God bless him and grant him peace – and the prophets before him, and it is still standing until now, and due to its importance, it was expanded and built.

Among the famous historical events that took place in Mina were the first and second Aqaba sales. In the 12th year of the Hijrah, the first was with the allegiance of 12 men from the Aws and Khazraj to the Messenger of God – may God bless him and grant him peace -, followed by the second in the Hajj of the 13th year of the Hijrah and 73 men pledged allegiance to him in it. And two women from the people of Medina at the same site, which is located to the north-east of Jamrat al-Aqaba, where the Abbasid caliph Abi Jaafar al-Mansur built the Allegiance Mosque in the year 144 AH, located at the bottom of Mount “Thubair” close to the people of the Allegiance of al-Aqaba, in commemoration of this memory that the Ansar pledged at the time to the Messenger of God God – may God bless him and grant him peace – with his support, victory, emigration, and immigrants to Medina.

As Surah Al-Mursalat was revealed in it, when Al-Bukhari narrated it on the authority of Abdullah – may God be pleased with him – he said: While we were with the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, in a cave in Mina, when it was revealed to him (and Al-Mursalat), he would recite it, and I would receive it from his mouth, and his mouth would be wet with it.

The interest of the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in the Mina shrine came from its sense of the period of time that the pilgrims spend in Mina, and its belief in the size of the requirements that guarantee the comfort of the guests of Rahman during the period of performing their rituals.

Requirements for the day of perfusion

On the day of al-Tarwiyah, it is desirable for the pilgrim doing tamattu’ to be deprived of his residence in the forenoon of the day of al-Tarwiyah, and the same is true for those who wanted to perform the obligatory Hajj from the people of Makkah Al-Mukarramah.

On the day of al-Tarawiyah, the pilgrim performs ablution, perfumes himself, and what he did when entering ihram from the meeqaat, making the intention in the heart, and repeating the talbiyah by saying: (I am here to perform Hajj), and if the pilgrim is performing Hajj on behalf of someone else, he intends with his heart, then he says: (I am here to perform Hajj on behalf of so-and-so, Or on behalf of so-and-so), then he continues reciting the Talbiyah, saying: (At your service, O Allah, at your service, at your service, you have no partner, at your service, praise and grace are yours and the kingdom is yours, you have no partner).

It is desirable for the pilgrim to go to Mina before the time of noon, and to increase the Talbiyah, just as it is desirable for the pilgrim to spend the night in Mina on the night of Arafat, and when the sun rises, the pilgrims walk from Mina to Arafat.

It is mustahabb to remember God Almighty on the day of narration, seeking forgiveness, praising and applauding, praying for forgiveness and mercy, praying for steadfastness and guidance, praying for goodness and blessing, and praying for wellness and safety.

Tarwiyah day work

Go to Mina before noon

It is forbidden to do tamattu’ on the day of al-Tarwiyah

The pilgrims pray “Al-Tamatu’, Al-Muqrin, Al-Mufrad” in Mina

Overnight in Mina until Fajr prayer and then go to Mount Arafa.

