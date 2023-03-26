During this weekend the IED Normal Mary Help of Christiansmade a Day of beautification of muralswhich aims to invite citizens to become more committed to the environment and love Santa Marta more.

Sister Mónica Patricia Causa Ramírez also contributed by giving artistic touches.

Las activities take place con former students who have knowledge of artistic painting, in addition to the support of students and teachers of the Educational Institution.

Diversity of colors were appreciated in this activity of embellishment of murals.

Sister Monica Patricia Causa Ramirezwho leads this activity told him THE REPORTERthat these conferences seek to involve the same industry community about the importance of take care of our environment “It is not possible that this corridor is taken as a dump by people who are not committed to caring for the environment, we need the community to get involved in these activities in order to raise awareness about the care and handling of solid waste that many times end up in bags thrown on the platforms near the murals”.

The students of the IED Normal María Auxiliadora, committed to the initiative.

He also pointed out that the materials that are being used to paint the 15 murals, could be obtained through the collaboration of the same parents who joined the cause.

“This has been the work of teachers, former students and students of IED Normal María Auxiliadora, with the support of the Samario Si Podemos Foundation, so that through these activities we can begin to create citizen awareness”

The color that stood out the most was blue, as a tribute to Santa Marta for being surrounded by its sea.

So far there have been two beautifying days of nine murals, however, six are needed to reach the goal. It is expected that next weekend the objective can be achieved with a third day.