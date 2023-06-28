Day of migratory regularization in the Governorate of Alto Paraná

Foreigners can regularize their documents until Friday, June 30 at the departmental headquarters.

From Monday, June 26 to Friday, June 30, officials from the National Directorate of Migrations are developing the migration regularization day in the Alto Paraná Governorate, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., in order to facilitate the processing of immigration documents to foreign citizens who reside, work or study in the tenth department.

An inter-institutional team is available to receive and process the filing applications of foreign citizens who wish to apply to obtain their temporary or permanent admission card or other documents issued by Migrations.

The documents that foreigners may request during the day are temporary admission card, permanent admission card, replacement of temporary and permanent admission card and filing certificate.

According to the institution’s data, there are at least 10,000 university students, mostly Brazilians, who must regularize their stay in this area of ​​the country, in addition to other foreigners such as Bolivians, Venezuelans, Lebanese and others, in this area where they are based. people of various nationalities.

Most of the people who carry out their immigration procedures in these regularization days are Brazilian university students, taking into account that they are quite numerous in the area.

