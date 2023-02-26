– This morning in the Regional Council, for the first time, the ‘Regional Day of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation’ was held, in the presence of the Vice-President of the Regional Council, Giuseppe Fasolino, the President of the Regional Council Michele Pais, the regional councilors, representatives of local authorities and the Council of Local Autonomies, Cal.

During the ceremony, which was also attended by representatives of associations, schools and operators and experts on the subject, the recognition of ‘Sardinian Ambassador and Donation Ambassador’ for 2023 was conferred, a title presented by Vice President Fasolino to citizens and to organizations that have distinguished themselves in training, awareness, service and support activities in the field of organ and tissue donation.

The commitment of Giunta Solinas towards the reality of transplant recipients is evident and concrete, which goes hand in hand with the civil, generous and altruistic commitment that is registered on the subject, given that the rate of donors per million inhabitants is in Sardinia higher than the national average and the same positive trend is also found in blood donation. In the last Financial Maneuver, the monthly allowance for organ transplants was increased but already in the Budget for 2022 the benefits of regional law number 11 of 85 had been extended, which provides for the provision of economic subsidies by the Region in favor of dialysed nephropaths, to all organ transplant recipients.

“Today Sardinia, which holds an important record on the subject, celebrates life – explains the vice president of the Giunta Fasolino – Organ donation is an infinite act of love, as well as extreme generosity, which thanks to the progress of science that has taken place in the field of transplants, allows you to restore light, hope and life to many people”.

“Sardinia has given exemplary proof of sensitivity and altruism, being third among the Italian regions with a gift index of 66% compared to the national average of 59% – said the Councilor for Health, Carlo Doria – It is a result linked to the generosity of the Sardinian people who must go hand in hand with a better efficiency of the transplant network to ensure that more and more Sardinian citizens can seize the transplant opportunities that come directly from our island”, explained Councilor Doria, expressing the will to give life to a special day useful for starting a census of people who need a transplant on the island today.

The date identified a year ago, February 24, to celebrate the ‘Regional day of organ and tissue donation and transplantation’ established by the Regional Council, was chosen in memory of the air tragedy that occurred in 2004 in the Sinnai mountains when the Brotzu’s cardiac surgery team, made up of Alessandro Ricchi, Antonio Carta and Gianmarco Pinna lost their lives while transporting a heart taken from a donor at San Camillo in Rome and destined for a life-saving transplant in Cagliari.

Renata Bacchiddu, the transplanted Renata Bacchiddu, the family of Mathias Biscu di Oliena and Francesco Abate received the title of “Sardinian Donation Ambassador”, given by the Vice President of the Regional Council, Giuseppe Fasolino. Among the schools, the Istituto Scolastico Superiore “Michele Giua” was awarded. Among the Associations, the National Association of Organ Donation – AIDO Sardegna Onlus, the Regional Committee ANED Sardegna and the ODV Elisa Deiana Association received the title. Finally, the Municipalities invited to withdraw the recognition were Cardedu, Oliena, Nuoro.