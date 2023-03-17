news-txt”>

(by Andrea Frigo) (ANSA) – QUARTUCCIU, MARCH 17 – A day to spend in the open air, between a game of soccer and gardening.



Then everyone in the kitchen to prepare lunch. And the pizza.



A new Solidarity Day was held today in the penal institution for minors in Quartucciu, in the presence of the relatives of the boys guests of the structure and of the partners who collaborated in the realization of the event (Friends of the garden, Municipality of Quartu Sant’Elena, Municipality of Quartucciu, Lions Club Cagliari Karel, Promisa, Aidda Sardinia delegation, Sgaravatti Group), organized thanks to the close collaboration with the Carlo Enrico Giulini Foundation with the participation of breaking latest news (Italian Gardens Association), about to assume the management of the “Vegetable garden” project.



On the pitch, for a futsal match, the boys of the IPM (Orto-Giardino team) and the Sgaravatti Group team. “The projects carried out in recent years within the Quartucciu IPM – said Ilaria Nardi, president of the Giulini Foundation – have given us the privilege of knowing a very particular reality, which offers young people a growth path.



Allowing them to measure themselves against external reality, putting into practice what they are painstakingly learning – not only cooking, but also social rules, being together with others in structured contexts, etc. – it’s a great opportunity both for them and for those who come from outside”.



“We are pleased to participate in this solidarity day which introduces the Orto Giardino project – said Rosi Sgaravatti, president of the homonymous group – an important initiative for the well-being of the young guests of the Institute. This project aims to offer children a educational activity based on horticulture and gardening, to help them in their personal and professional growth through the development of creativity, skills and competences useful in their future work and in improving their physical and mental health“.



The director of the facility, Enrico Zucca, did the honors with the staff of the prison police and the chaplain, Father Gabriele Biccai.



“We were very keen on this day – said the director and the priest – especially after the statements of the guarantor Irene Testa who had spoken of a structure that is falling apart, worse than a kennel, to be closed. We can also agree on the fact that it is a dilapidated structure that needs intervention, but today we wanted to show how much good is done here every day, the many activities that we carry out every day, also because it was the kids who were the first to stay there bad. They are fine here, because we have managed to create a family atmosphere of friendship and solidarity”.



“More than a prison – concluded director Zucca – I would like everyone to call this structure a community with bars, because the kids are better off here than in the community”.



(ANSA).

