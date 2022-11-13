In the homily of the mass celebrated on the occasion of the Day for the Poor, the words of the Pope dedicated to migrants could not be missing, in a delicate moment like the present one. “Even today, much more than yesterday, many brothers and sisters, tried and discouraged, migrate in search of hope, and many people live in precariousness due to lack of employment or unjust and unworthy working conditions. And even today the poor are the poor. victims most penalized in every crisis. But, if our heart is muffled and indifferent, we are unable to hear their faint cry of pain, to cry with them and for them, to see how much loneliness and anguish are hidden even in the forgotten corners of our cities, “said Pope Francis.

“Let’s not be fooled by populism”

“Let us make ours the strong and clear invitation of the Gospel not to be deceived. Let us not listen to the prophets of doom; let us not be enchanted by the sirens of populism, which exploits the needs of the people by proposing solutions that are too easy and hasty. We do not follow the false” messiah “who, in the name of gain, proclaim recipes that are useful only for increasing the wealth of a few, condemning the poor to marginalization” continued Bergoglio. “In reverse,

‘we bear witness’: we kindle lights of hope in the midst of the darkness; in dramatic situations we seize opportunities to bear witness to the Gospel of joy and build a more fraternal world, at least a little more fraternal; let us commit ourselves courageously to justice, legality and peace, standing alongside the weakest. We do not run away to defend ourselves from history, but we fight to give ‘this’ history, which we are living, a different face “.

Seize opportunities for good even in evil

“Even today we live in wounded societies and we are witnessing, just as the Gospel told us, scenarios of violence, injustice and persecution; in addition, we must face the crisis generated by climate change and the pandemic, which has left behind. a trail of ailments not only physical, but also psychological, economic and social “, the Pontiff said,” Even today we see people rising against people and we are anxiously witnessing the vehement widening of conflicts, the calamity of war, which causes the death of so many innocent people and multiplies the poison of hatred “.

However, there is “the opportunity to do something good starting from the circumstances of life, even when they are not ideal. It is a beautiful typically Christian art: not to be victims of what happens, but to seize the opportunity that is hidden in all of this. that happens to us, the good that can be built even starting from negative situations “. In fact, “every crisis is a possibility and offers opportunities for growth. We realize this if we re-read our personal story: in life, often, the most important steps forward are made within certain crises, test situations, loss of control, of insecurity “.

“It’s World War III: let’s ask ourselves what we can do”

“I too ask this question today: what is the Lord saying to us in the face of this third world war? What is the Lord telling us? Do not flee asking yourself the question: what is the Lord saying to me and what good can I do? “. Thus the Pope speaking ‘off the cuff’ in the homily. “Today each of us must question ourselves in the face of so many calamities, in the face of this third world war so cruel, in the face of the hunger of so many children, of so many people – he added -: I can waste, waste money, waste my life, waste the meaning of my life without taking courage and moving forward? “.