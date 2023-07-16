Today, July 16, the Day of the Virgen del Carmen is celebrated with great fervor, a religious festival that brings together millions of devotees in Colombia to pay homage to the patron saint of drivers.

The processions are a prominent aspect of this festivity, where an image of the Virgen del Carmen is carried on a litter through the streets, accompanied by music, songs and prayers. Caravans of trucks, buses and vehicles, carrying flags and banners, join the procession to show their devotion and ask for the Virgin’s protection in their daily activities.

The holiday is not only religious, but also cultural. In many places, festive activities are organized that include traditional dances, fairs, art and craft exhibitions, fireworks and other types of events.

Devotion to the Virgen del Carmen dates back to the 13th century, when the Carmelite Order was founded. According to tradition, the prophet Elijah was the one who nurtured the commitment to the Virgin Mary.

There is also Saint Simon Stock, a Carmelite saint revered for his deep devotion to the Virgin Mary and his contribution to the Carmelite Order.

The devotion of Saint Simon Stock to the Virgin Mary is especially known for its relationship with the scapular of Mount Carmel. According to tradition, in a mystical vision, the Virgin Mary appeared to Saint Simon and gave him the scapular, a small cloth or medal that became a symbol of his protection and maternal love.

On this Day of the Virgen del Carmen, Colombians unite in prayer and celebration, recognizing the importance of faith and the figure of the Virgin in their lives. It is a time to honor the men and women who are dedicated to maritime work, and to express gratitude and requests for protection.

