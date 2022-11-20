Don’t forget don names Angelo Cassanoparish priest of the southern suburbs of Bari who for some years, on the occasion of Transgender day of Remembrance – the world day dedicated to the remembrance of the victims of transphobia which falls on November 20 – in the church of San Sabino he celebrates a mass for transgender people who have paid the price of prejudice with their lives: “Behind every name there is a person , it is sad to see that the list gets longer every year – he explains – remembering the victims serves to not forget them and helps a community to commit itself to breaking down prejudices”.