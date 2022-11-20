Home News Day of victims of homotransphobia. Angelo Cassano speaks, the priest of the trans: “Remembering who is no longer there serves to break down our prejudices”
Don’t forget don names Angelo Cassanoparish priest of the southern suburbs of Bari who for some years, on the occasion of Transgender day of Remembrance – the world day dedicated to the remembrance of the victims of transphobia which falls on November 20 – in the church of San Sabino he celebrates a mass for transgender people who have paid the price of prejudice with their lives: “Behind every name there is a person , it is sad to see that the list gets longer every year – he explains – remembering the victims serves to not forget them and helps a community to commit itself to breaking down prejudices”.

