Day Vásquez affirms that President Petro was unaware of the money delivered by Lopesierra and Hilsaca

In the midst of the national scandal that has involved the son of President Gustavo Petro, Nicolás Petro, and his ex-partner Day Vásquez, accused of money laundering and violation of personal data, the latter has made a statement on social networks.

On the night of Sunday, August 6, Day Vásquez used his Twitter account to ensure that President Petro had no knowledge of the money delivered by Santander Lopesierra and Gabriel Hilsaca.

Nicolás Petro’s ex-partner has emphatically stated: “NO, @petrogustavo did NOT know about the money delivered by Lopesierra and Mr. Hilsaca. Just as the campaign manager did not know about the delivery of said money. Things as they are!!”.

The case has generated a strong impact on public opinion due to the involvement of Nicolás Petro and Day Vásquez, who have not been deprived of their liberty and have expressed their willingness to collaborate with justice, providing details about what happened.

Day Vásquez and Nicolás Petro have already returned to Barranquilla, where they currently reside. It is worth mentioning that the process continues and they must appear before a judge when required.

The Prosecutor’s Office has reported prior to the release of Petro and Vásquez that collaboration has been achieved in the investigation that could have serious implications for the financing of the current president’s last campaign.

The case continues to develop, and the company is attentive to the news and details that are revealed in the investigation.

In a hearing held in Bogotá DC, the Prosecutor’s Office charged Nicolás Petro Burgos with the crimes of illicit enrichment and money laundering, while Daysuris Vásquez Castro was charged with the crimes of money laundering and violation of personal data. Despite the serious accusations, the guarantee control judge decided to impose a non-custodial measure on both defendants, thanks to their commitment to collaborate with the authorities.

