Day Vásquez launches a new challenge at Nicolás Petro

Day Vásquez’s revelation about Nicolás Petro:

“He received money from that man (Samuel Santander López Sierra), more than 600 million for the father’s campaign. That never legally reached the campaign because he kept that money and so on. A man from Cartagena, Turco Hilsaca, I think his name is; he also received it in my apartment (…) he first gave him 200 million and, after about ten or eight days, he gave him another 200 ″, he told a media outlet.

Until a few months ago, Day Vásquez was the official partner of Nicolás Petro. In April 2022, the deputy asked her to marry him again, since they had been civilly married since 2019.

“A Petro expropriated my heart. Yes and a thousand times yes,” wrote the woman who attended the protocol acts in the possession of President Petro on August 7, 2022.

Daysuris del Carmen Vásquez is the given name of the woman who, by December 2022, had already begun to move away from Gustavo Petro’s son.

Once the relationship ended, Nicolás Petro’s relationship with Laura Ojeda, who was a friend of Day Vásquez, began to be made public.