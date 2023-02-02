Home News Day without a car in Bogotá: This is how this new journey progresses minute by minute
Day without a car in Bogotá: This is how this new journey progresses minute by minute

Day without a car in Bogotá: This is how this new journey progresses minute by minute

This Thursday, February 2, the day without a car and without a motorcycle in Bogotá, a measure that has been developed in the capital of the country for some years to improve air quality, reducing CO2 emissions that cause climate change by up to 51% and up to 47% of particulate matter emissions.

Some of the measures that you must take into account to avoid incurring in any infraction during the day that goes from 5:00 in the morning to 9 at night is to keep in mind that during these hours Cars or private motorcycles, hybrid vehicles, automotive teaching vehicles and gas vehicles will not be able to transit.

However, there will be some exceptions. This is how he explained it Secretary of Mobility -Óscar Julián Gómez-, the director of the IDRD -Blanca Inés Durán- and the Secretary of Environment -Carolina Urrutia- who spoke about the Day without a car and motorcycle in Bogotá with KienyKe.com

Those who will be allowed to circulate will be the 100% electric vehicles, people who have their document registered to transport people with disabilities, public service vehicles and school vehicles. Ambulances, patrol cars, firefighters and other emergency vehicles will also be allowed.

