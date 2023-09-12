Day without cars and motorcycles in Bogotá: when is it?

On the other hand, those who do not comply with the rules of the authorities by removing their vehicles will have to face the corresponding sanctions.

It should be noted that on February 2 of this year, the day without cars and without motorcycles was held in Bogotáa measure that has been developed in the country’s capital for some years to improve air quality, reducing CO2 emissions that cause climate change by up to 51% and particulate matter emissions by up to 47% on day.

Who will be able to circulate during the day without a car and motorcycle?

Those who will be allowed to circulate will be 100% electric vehicles, people who have their document registered to transport people with disabilities, public service vehicles and school vehicles. Ambulances, patrol cars, firefighters and other emergency vehicles will also be permitted.

