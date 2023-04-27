Dayana Pineda, the cucuteña who wants to make history at the festival

Despite He has participated three times in Acordionera Mayor, The title for Yulieth Dayana Pineda Rovira from Cucuta has been elusive, therefore, in this fourth opportunity, she seeks to enter the final to achieve victory.

Your participation in the festival started in the Amateur category when they had not yet created the category in which it participates now.

In the same way, Pineda Rovira has been in other cultural competitions such as the Cradle of Accordions Festival, Villanueva, La Guajira, where she won as Reina Vallenata Aficionada 2018. However, she still lacks the triumph in the Vallenato Festival for which she plans to persevere.

His participation in the first round began with the walk ‘Salvadora’, by Rafael Escalona, ​​and the merengue ‘La Fama’, by Luis Enrique Martínez.

The talent of the young accordion player was recognized with applause of the public.

His career on the accordion started from the age of 12 when his father taught him from the academy he has at home in Cúcuta, Norte de Santander.

“My dad is an accordion player and he is also an accordion technician, he also has an academy in Cúcuta at home. There were children there practicing and I wanted to learn, at the age of twelve I grabbed the accordion and here I am”he stated.

The cucuteña is the only participant from the interior in the accordion group.