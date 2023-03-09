Home News Days absent due to mental illnesses in Bavaria at a record high
Days absent due to mental illnesses in Bavaria at a record high

Munich: In Bavaria, employees were absent from work more often than ever before because of mental illnesses. This emerges from a representative evaluation by the health insurance company DAK, which is available to the German Press Agency. According to this, the days of absence due to mental health increased by 7 percent to 255 days of absence per 100 insured persons. Depression, anxiety or chronic fatigue were most common among healthcare workers. The strongest increase was among the youngest workers aged between 15 and 19. (BAYERN 2 news 09.03.2023 09:00)

