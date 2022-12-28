Cover news reporter Luo Xuan

On December 27, Dazhou, Sichuan launched the inhalational new crown vaccine, and the first batch of citizens took the lead in using the inhalational adenovirus vector new crown vaccine. It is understood that the full name of the inhaled new crown vaccine inoculated this time is the recombinant new crown virus vaccine for inhalation (type 5 adenovirus vector), which is a new crown vaccine recently approved by my country. Compared with other intramuscular injection vaccines, the inhaled COVID-19 vaccine adopts the genetically recombinant adenovirus vector technology. Without changing the vaccine components, the vaccine is atomized into an aerosol and inoculated by inhalation, which is convenient, fast and painless. Etc.

At present, Dazhou has received 6,210 doses of adenovirus inhalation aerosol vaccine. Citizens who are willing and meet the vaccination requirements can go to the community health service center for outpatient consultation or telephone consultation to make an appointment for vaccination.

It is understood that the inhaled new crown vaccine is used for booster immunization, not for basic immunization. People over the age of 18 can use the inhaled adenovirus vaccine for aerosol inhalation. Among them, people aged 18 to 59, after completing the basic immunization, receive inhalation vaccine for more than 6 months; groups over 60 years old, can receive vaccine booster immunization 3 months after completing the basic immunization. For those people who have been naturally infected in the early stage, after 6 months after complete recovery, a booster vaccination with aerosol inhalation can also be carried out.