Home News Dazhou, Sichuan launched inhaled new crown vaccination and has received 6,210 doses of aerosol inhaled adenovirus vaccine|Vaccine|Sichuan|New Crown Vaccine_Sina News
News

Dazhou, Sichuan launched inhaled new crown vaccination and has received 6,210 doses of aerosol inhaled adenovirus vaccine|Vaccine|Sichuan|New Crown Vaccine_Sina News

by admin
Dazhou, Sichuan launched inhaled new crown vaccination and has received 6,210 doses of aerosol inhaled adenovirus vaccine|Vaccine|Sichuan|New Crown Vaccine_Sina News

Cover news reporter Luo Xuan

On December 27, Dazhou, Sichuan launched the inhalational new crown vaccine, and the first batch of citizens took the lead in using the inhalational adenovirus vector new crown vaccine. It is understood that the full name of the inhaled new crown vaccine inoculated this time is the recombinant new crown virus vaccine for inhalation (type 5 adenovirus vector), which is a new crown vaccine recently approved by my country. Compared with other intramuscular injection vaccines, the inhaled COVID-19 vaccine adopts the genetically recombinant adenovirus vector technology. Without changing the vaccine components, the vaccine is atomized into an aerosol and inoculated by inhalation, which is convenient, fast and painless. Etc.

At present, Dazhou has received 6,210 doses of adenovirus inhalation aerosol vaccine. Citizens who are willing and meet the vaccination requirements can go to the community health service center for outpatient consultation or telephone consultation to make an appointment for vaccination.

It is understood that the inhaled new crown vaccine is used for booster immunization, not for basic immunization. People over the age of 18 can use the inhaled adenovirus vaccine for aerosol inhalation. Among them, people aged 18 to 59, after completing the basic immunization, receive inhalation vaccine for more than 6 months; groups over 60 years old, can receive vaccine booster immunization 3 months after completing the basic immunization. For those people who have been naturally infected in the early stage, after 6 months after complete recovery, a booster vaccination with aerosol inhalation can also be carried out.

See also  [Frontline interviews]Shanghai citizens who were unwilling to do nucleic acid testing were arrested | Clear | Epidemic prevention

　　【如果您有新闻线索，欢迎向我们报料，一经采纳有费用酬谢。报料微信关注：ihxdsb，报料QQ：3386405712】

]article_adlist-->

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.

You may also like

Conegliano, record turnover and 500 euro bonus for...

Trento, plane lands on the snow, save the...

Pillows and mattresses on fire in a cell...

Lianhua Qingwen is caught in controversy, and the...

A Christmas lunch at Carenzoni for lonely people

Opening a green channel for the supply of...

Dense: achieved the 55 Pnrr objectives expiring at...

Zhang Pingwen is the president of Wuhan University,...

Quickies – Dan Savage – International

Major hospitals in Hubei expand beds to strengthen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy