DAZN e Siae announce that they have signed an agreement to regulate the use of SIAE musical repertoires during the broadcast of live and on demand events on the platform.

The agreement reached is part of the transformation that the world of traditional entertainment but above all sports is experiencing. An evolution that is determining the revision of the industry standards and that cannot fail to take into account the specificity of the transmission and use of content on the platform as well as the role played by music in this area as well.

The fruitful comparison started with SIAE in recent months has led to the definition of an agreement that recognizes the peculiarity linked to the live broadcast of sporting events and the role that the platform has gradually assumed over the years, covering the musical use made by Dazn since its arrival in Italy and for the three-year period 2023-2025.

Romano RighettiGeneral Counsel Dazn Italia:

«We are satisfied with the agreement signed as a result of a constructive collaboration started with SIAE. The streaming of live and on demand sporting events is rewriting the methods of use and transmission of this content and consequently also the previously created rules of the Industry, including those for the use of music tracks. This agreement is a further step in the process started to consolidate our position and confirms the strong and serious commitment that Dazn has made and intends to continue to make in Italy»

Salvatore NastasiPresident SIAE:

«The agreement with Dazn has great symbolic and concrete value for SIAE. In fact, music is able to amplify the emotions that Sport is able to give to viewers to the maximum, with obvious advantages both for platform subscribers, who will be able to enjoy video content enriched by music covered by copyright, as well as for the authors themselves who will reach the segment of the sports public, obtaining a fair remuneration».

