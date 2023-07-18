Dazn launches new 2023 offers and methods of accessing the platform (Tivùsat)

The offers and ways of accessing the platform are expanding. In view of 2023-2024 football season, Dazn’s technological investments on the infrastructure have strengthened in recent months and the methods of subscribing to and viewing the service are further differentiated. After the introduction, in January, of the payment in 12 equal monthly installmentsinforms the same Daznthe is launched Annual pass with one-off payment for all subscriptions (Start, Standard e Plus) which allows savings compared to the monthly subscription while expanding, thanks to theagreement signed with Tivùsat, viewing modes to allow all fans greater flexibility in accessing the live streaming and sports entertainment platform.

Following the technological investments and the launch of the Network Operation Center (Noc) italiano, Dazn has strengthened the proprietary transmission infrastructure Dazn Edge to further stabilize the transmission on the Italian territory. If on the one hand the overall capacity of Dazn Edge will be increased to increase the traffic that will pass on the proprietary caches of Daznon the other we will intervene in terms of capillarity, enhancing the coverage in Sardinia and the interconnection in the main Italian Internet Exchanges for a further improvement of the connection also with the small regional telecommunications operators.

Dazn increases commercial flexibilitywith packages Start, Standard e Plus.

Il primo allows you to record up to four devices to the Dazn App and to watch at the same time i content on two devices when connected to the same internet network. Con Start fans can the Italian basketball with the Serie A andd european with Euroleague and Eurocup, the NFL, great boxing and the UFC, women’s football with the women’s Champions League and so on. Start gives subscribers the opportunity to subscribe to the new one Annual plan (one-off payment to 89,99 euroabout 7 per month), being able to save 46% compared to monthly plan (13,99 euro per month). Who intends to keep the subscription at a price in line with the past, you can opt for the Annual Plan with payment in 12 installments for €9.99 (savings of €48). The package Then standard is offered with a new Annual Plan with payment in a single solution a 299 euro (about €25 a month, with annual savings of over €190). In line with last season, the Annual Plan with payment in 12 monthly installments a 30,99€ (save 120€) which allows a fixed monthly payment for the duration of 12 months, ialternatively you can opt for the Monthly Plan which is available at 40.99€ euros per month. Plan Standard – which allows you to register up to six devices and watch content on two devices at the same time if connected to the same internet network – allows you to follow Italian football from A league (266 exclusive and 114 co-exclusive matches), all of the Serie B, Spanish LaLiga exclusively, theEuropa League and the best of Conference Leaguethe women’s competitions with the Women’s Champions League and other international ones such as the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. Furthermore, the best Italian and European basketball competitions, the events broadcast on the channels Eurosport 1HD e 2HD like tennis with tournaments ofAustralian Open e Roland Garros and cycling from Giro d’Italia alla Vuelta, the women’s Champions Leaguethe thematic channels of Juventus, Inter e Milan, the meetings of the UFC and boxingin-depth programmes Tutti Bravi dal Sofa, Sunday Night Square and SuperTele, content Dazn originals and so on. The subscription Plusfinally, it allows you to register up to seven devices on the Dazn App and watch the contents on two devices at the same time even if they are not connected to the same internet network. The annual plan includes the one-off payment a 449 euro (about €37 per month), with an annual saving of over €220 compared to the Monthly Plan which is available for €55.99. Alternatively, subscribers can subscribe to the Annual Plan with payment in 12 monthly installments a 45,99 euro (savings of 120 euros) which allows for a fixed monthly payment for 12 months. Plus offers the same package contents Standard.

All Serie A TIM, UEFA Europa League, Serie BKT, LaLiga, NFL

and much more sports starting at €29.99 per month.

Reactivate DAZN – Discover all the updated offers

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

