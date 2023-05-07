Dazu District: Fire grid personnel concentrate on “charging” to improve capacity- Safety Supervision- Hualong.com

Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News (Fangke) In order to effectively improve the comprehensive business level of grid personnel fire safety and enhance the social fire prevention and control and fire disposal capabilities, recently, the Dazu District Fire Rescue Detachment organized more than 80 firefighters in Yulong Town Grid members carry out centralized “charging” training.

training site.Photo courtesy of Dazu District Fire Rescue Detachment Hualong.com

During the training, the firefighting trainers reported several typical fire cases in China and the fire situation in Dazu District in the first quarter. At the same time, through the elaborate ppt, they sorted out the responsibility system, daily inspection, daily publicity and fire inspection publicity account of the firefighting grid personnel. And other knowledge points were explained in detail, and combined with the fire cases around us, we further explained how to correctly call the fire alarm, how to eliminate fire hazards around you, how to extinguish the initial fire, and how to organize personnel to evacuate and escape for self-rescue and other knowledge.

With the arrival of high temperature weather, the fire protection publicists require all grid members to increase the inspection of nine small places, rural self-built houses, color steel sheds, and forest areas, and try their best to eliminate fire hazards according to the work process; Stations, voluntary fire brigades, and voluntary fire brigades must strengthen training and drills to form a “battle fortress” as soon as possible, and truly play the role of fighting early and fighting early; all grid members must often go to the families of vulnerable groups such as the elderly living alone and the disabled Carry out publicity and education to further enhance the public’s fire safety awareness and fire handling capabilities, and strive to ensure that the fire safety situation in the jurisdiction is stable and improving.

The relevant person in charge of the Dazu District Fire Rescue Detachment said that through this training, the fire safety awareness of grid members has been further improved, and the fire safety professionalism and fire emergency response capabilities of grassroots staff have been enhanced. In the next step, the detachment will continue to go deep into the towns and streets to carry out centralized training activities for grid members, cultivate more, stronger and more skilled fire safety management and control forces for the grassroots, and further consolidate the grassroots fire prevention and control capabilities.