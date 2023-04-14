news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 14 – For the bridge over the Strait of Messina “the cost of the work subject to concession from the updates carried out is 13.5 billion. The complementary and optimization works to the railway connections, on the Sicily and Calabria sides , which will have to be the subject of the program contract with Rfi, it is estimated that they will cost 1.1 billion”. This can be read in an annex to the Def, which specifies that “to date there are no financial guarantees available under current legislation; therefore, these will have to be identified when defining the budget bill”. (HANDLE).

