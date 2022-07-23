Listen to the audio version of the article

With a final drama, the annual competition bill was approved on Friday 22 July by the House’s Productive Activities Committee. Despite the government crisis and the dissolution of the Chambers, the reform, which is decisive for achieving the objectives of the Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) agreed with the EU, is therefore moving forward.

The excerpt of the article on taxi and rental with driver

An agreement of the majority (or, in fact, the former majority) has decided the go-ahead, contextual, however, with the excerpt of article 10 on taxis and rental with driver, the issue that in recent weeks has strongly divided most of the parties (Lega , Leu but also Pd and Forza Italia) and the government that aimed to lock down the delegation for the reform of the sector. In reality, after Draghi’s statements on Wednesday 20 July in the Senate strongly critical of the parties that supported the unauthorized protests of taxi drivers, the resigning government also took note of the radical change in the context and agreed to the removal.

The choice of the group leader of the Chamber to overcome the impasse

In the early afternoon of 21 July, the meeting of the group leaders of the Chamber of Deputies had sanctioned the agreement for the approval of the text with the withdrawal of all the pending amendments and approval of an amendment to suppress article 10. In this way Lega, Leu , Pd and Fi – in addition to Brothers of Italy for the opposition – take home the excerpt of the reform that had put them in great difficulty in the face of the fierce unions of taxi drivers. Martina Nardi, deputy of the Democratic Party, president of the Productive Activities Commission comments: «I think the priority is to save the tranche of the PNRR linked to this law. If we put this objective on the scales with the taxi article, there can be no discussion. There is nothing to prevent the issue from being recovered in the next annual law ».

For the competition, the third reading in the Senate will be needed, but it is a formality

The competition bill for 2021, which had already been approved by the Senate at the end of May, will arrive on Monday 25 in the assembly in the House with a vote the next day and then return to Palazzo Madama for the third and definitive reading, a formality at that point. The solution, developed on the thread of parliamentary rules, allows the outgoing government to respect the objective of approving the bill by the summer break. Then, however, the related delegated decrees will have to be issued by the end of 2022. Because the approval of the law would only make sense if in December, except for extraordinary extensions to be agreed with Brussels, the entire implementation part is also underway.

The delegations to the Government

And it’s not a detail. In fact, the bill provides for various delegations to the government, starting with those for the mapping of all public concessions and for the definition of the criteria with which bathing concessions are to be competed. A delegation is also envisaged for the reorganization of local public services, watered down in the parliamentary passage as well as the ordinary rule on tenders in regional transport. Two broad delegations concern the simplification of authorizations for business activities and the coordination of company controls. The 36 articles of the provision also include measures on ports, gas, health and pharmaceuticals, telecommunications and post offices, hydroelectric concessions, waste, investee companies, electric charging stations, powers of the Antitrust authority. Among the latest amendments approved by the House committee is the postponement to January 1, 2023 of the new provisions on TPL auto which extend the obligation of direct compensation to European companies as well.