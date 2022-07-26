She will be the first woman to lead the Treviso police headquarters. You replace Vito Montaruli, who went to Campobasso.

TREVISO. Manuela De Bernardin is the new commissioner of Treviso. She will take up service on Monday and is the first woman to lead the Treviso police headquarters. It happens to Vito Montaruli who a couple of weeks ago left his office at Appiani to go and lead the Campobasso police.

Venetian by origin, Dr. De Bernardin Stadoan, 60, comes from Udine, where she was appointed commissioner in 2019. Previously she had led the railway police of Venice, after a first work experience in Friuli, as vicar of the police chief of Pordenone. . In the past, you have taken on the positions of director of the Commissariat of Cortina d’Ampezzo, her country of origin, of the mobile squad and of the administrative and social police division in Belluno and of the anti-crime division in Venice.