Home News De Bernardin is the new commissioner of Treviso, he comes from Udine
News

De Bernardin is the new commissioner of Treviso, he comes from Udine

by admin
De Bernardin is the new commissioner of Treviso, he comes from Udine

She will be the first woman to lead the Treviso police headquarters. You replace Vito Montaruli, who went to Campobasso.

Federico Cipolla

July 26, 2022

TREVISO. Manuela De Bernardin is the new commissioner of Treviso. She will take up service on Monday and is the first woman to lead the Treviso police headquarters. It happens to Vito Montaruli who a couple of weeks ago left his office at Appiani to go and lead the Campobasso police.

Venetian by origin, Dr. De Bernardin Stadoan, 60, comes from Udine, where she was appointed commissioner in 2019. Previously she had led the railway police of Venice, after a first work experience in Friuli, as vicar of the police chief of Pordenone. . In the past, you have taken on the positions of director of the Commissariat of Cortina d’Ampezzo, her country of origin, of the mobile squad and of the administrative and social police division in Belluno and of the anti-crime division in Venice.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Nursing homes, soon only 7 nurses in Sersa: "Forced to reduce the number of beds"

You may also like

Bad weather in Lombardy, hailstorms and thunderstorms: the...

Consumer Expo Special Issue | The total number...

From the former Maronian League player to the...

A total of 1.5991 million people were sampled...

Built 117,000 kilometers of expressways, my country’s expressway...

Dora camper area in Ivrea, remove the word...

The opening of the 2nd China International Consumer...

He was staying in a hotel in Treviso,...

Autopsy on little Diana, the first results: “She...

Illegal work on a construction site and in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy