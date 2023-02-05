The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) reported a “de-escalation” of violence by armed groups “as a consequence of initiatives for the negotiated solution of conflicts”, despite the fact that there has been an increase in massacres.

In the first follow-up report on the bilateral ceasefire agreements, Indepaz, through its Human Rights and Conflicts Observatory, highlighted that during January, the first month in which the Government’s bilateral ceasefire was in force and four armed groups, there were no homicides of people in the reincorporation process.

“Otherwise, the massacres present an increase, registering twelve cases, one less than the last quarter of the previous year (October-December 2022)”, is extracted from the report.

In addition, in January there were also 11 cases of murder of social leaders and human rights defenders, the same as in December, two less than in November 2022 and nine less than in October.

“However, critical situations persist that make it difficult to even talk about consolidated trends, the first, the war between illegal armed groups, particularly in Arauca, Cauca, Nariño, Putumayo and southern Bolívar,” the organization reported.

VIOLATIONS OF THE CEASE-FIRE

In this way, in January 29 acts considered as violations of the ceasefire were recorded, according to this Institute, despite the fact that it is not known what the parties consider to be violations because it is not specified in the presidential decree.

Most of the violations, 25, were committed, according to Indepaz, by the Central Staff, the main FARC dissidents commanded, supposedly, by alias “Iván Mordisco”, but the Second Marquetalia – the FARC dissidents of “Iván Márquez ” carried out 2 infractions and the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (the paramilitary Clan del Golfo), 3.

For its part, the Government has carried out an infraction, by the Navy, when in a patrol they fired warning shots against illegal armed groups in the community of Primavera, in the rural area of ​​Buenaventura.

These offenses range from armed confrontations between FARC dissidents and the ELN (who are not governed by the ceasefire), such as harassment of police stations by dissidents, armed patrols, to kidnappings or murders of social leaders.