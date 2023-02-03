Senator Humberto de la Calle, of the Alianza Verde Centro Esperanza Coalition, threw several darts at the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, who for several weeks has been calling on his supporters to take to the streets to demonstrate in favor of health reform.

Although almost no details are known about this project that will be headed by the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, the head of state assures that all his initiatives, including the health initiative, were approved by the more than 11 million Colombians who voted for him in the past presidential election.

Well, those statements, it seems, were not liked by the former chief negotiator in the peace agreements with the FARC, who through his Twitter account acknowledged that, although he supports “many of the ideas” of Gustavo Petro, there are some that they would be causing a serious violation of the division of powers in Colombia.

“One understands that Petro was chosen for the change. And we support many of his ideas. But affirming that the reforms were approved by the people when he was elected is a serious distortion of the balance of powers”, asserted the senator from the convulsed Green Oxygen party.

Later, he described the conception of power that the Colombian president would have as “worrying” and, like several political leaders of the nation, he questioned the alleged blackmail that the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, left the Mayor of Bogotá not to finance new works for the capital if it is not accepted that the first metro line is underground, and not elevated, as President Petro wants.

“That now they threaten to block investments in Bogotá if their Metro is not accepted, is an unprecedented way of governing. Pluralism recognizes different sources of power. Inherent to democracy”, stated Humberto de la Calle.

The alternative congressman’s statements were celebrated by various figures such as Juan Carlos Pinzón, former Colombian ambassador to Venezuela during the government of Iván Duque, who told the legislator: “Dr De La Calle is right on this point.”

The first question of Senator De la Calle, about the health reform, is due to the fact that President Petro referred to the controversy over the objections that the Minister of Education, Alejandro Gaviria, recently raised about the project of his old enemy and today coequiper, Carolina Corcho, Minister of Health.

In their Twitter accounts, both the head of state and the head of the portfolio spoke out for the four pages that have the national government in the midst of a controversy and that are authored by Gaviria in which, among other things, he asks to reconsider the reform health worker who will head the Ministry of Health and Social Protection.

“What will our press have that seeks at all costs to sabotage the health reform proposed by the government?” questioned the president, who described the recently leaked documents as “old”. However, the text where Gaviria refers to the health reform is from just last Saturday.

“-The media- take out unofficial drafts and old papers to try to stop reforms approved by the people in elections and that will be presented to Congress,” said the Colombian president.

In addition, he attached the photograph of the government program that he sold to the country and that allowed him to establish himself as the first openly left-wing president in Colombia. Along these lines, the head of state confirmed, then, that what his health reform will include will have everything that is in the extensive document that was known in the middle of the electoral contest to succeed Iván Duque in the Presidency of the Republic . with Infobae

