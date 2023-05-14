De Luca meets entertainment world, regional support will continue – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MAY 13 – The president of the Campania Region, Vincenzo De Luca, met today at the Teatro Nuovo in Naples with operators from the cultural and entertainment world.



Among those present ‘actor Francesco Di Leva, recent winner of the David di Donatello as best supporting actor for ‘Nostalgia’ by Mario Martone.



“There is great cultural vitality in Naples, we have hundreds of companies operating in the field of theatre, cinema, music, dance and a whole world that goes on thanks to the support of the Campania Region”, recalled De Luca . “Even in the field of entertainment, as in other sectors, from healthcare to infrastructure investments, there is a dramatic gap between North and South for public resources allocated at a central level. It is therefore clear that without the help of the Region these companies , all this world could not hold”.



“This morning we reconfirmed the Region’s commitment to support cultural enterprises. The commitment that I personally assume is to ensure that Naples becomes, thanks to cultural development, a world-city. For this to happen, it is necessary to confirm the financial commitment and the planning capacity that we have put in place over the years, but a city of rigor is also needed, capable of freeing itself from elements of parasitism and sloppiness.We must be able to compete with the great European capitals, because In Naples, we have all the characteristics to do so”, assured De Luca.



The governor congratulated Francesco Di Leva “after the great and well-deserved success at the David di Donatello. We met Francesco in the coming weeks to agree on further new initiatives in support of young talents. The Campania Region continues to invest in culture for create jobs and make Naples a great European capital”. (HANDLE).

