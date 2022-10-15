“I am among those who have not yet disposed of the emotion, I am moved by the two choices made: Ignazio Benito La Russa and that other one”.

Attention, the joke does not come from the Brothers of Crozza, but from Vincenzo De Luca «the original». The president of the Campania Region, after thinking about it for a few hours, referring to the election of the presidents of the Chamber and Senate, from the conference of the Young Entrepreneurs of Confindustria in Capri Di went lightly as always: “Now La Russa is the second position of the State: I hope he goes dressed a little better, without his shirt and belly outside, for aesthetic reasons ».

The elections of La Russa and Fontana were, he continues, «not choices of political innovation but of political politics». And on the League: “Think of how to massacre the South in the illusion that the Center-North alone can develop, but without the Center South it will count for nothing”.

And on Giorgia Meloni: «An intelligent woman, she knows how to do politics. But my reading of the operation is that it is an example of politicizing politics, of politics a la Scilipoti. The night before they bought a few votes from the opposition ». Berlusconi? “He’s still on his honeymoon. If there will be a “chapeau” government, but it is not made up of choices like Ignazio Maria Benito or that other troglodyte ».

Martusciello’s replica

«De Luca made us ashamed of being from Campania. The insults of him to get some applause, consolidate the negative judgments that Italy has towards the southern political class ». Thus, in a note, Fulvio Martusciello regional coordinator of the Campania of Forza Italia. «I say to De Luca: is it not for troglodytes to have their son elected on a blocked list? Not to put him in a boarding school because he was afraid that he might lose out? De Luca today wrote a bad page of southern politics, ”he added.