De Luca, we have returned to an animal world, new laws are not enough – Campania

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JUNE 08 – “Asking for new laws is not enough, there is something deeper to change. Let’s all stop for a moment, reflect on our relationship with our children and become educators again to transmit profound human values” . This is the appeal from the stage prepared at the foot of the sanctuary of Sant’Antimo by the president of the Region Vincenzo De Luca at the end of the torchlight vigil in memory of Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old killed in the Milanese area by her partner on 27 May. De Luca also referred to the double homicide that occurred during the day in Sant’Antimo, where a 44-year-old man took the lives of his children’s companions, a 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old girl, suspecting a relationship between They.



“These are shocking episodes of violence – explains De Luca – it is also difficult to imagine a man who kills a woman in front of his grandchildren or his pregnant partner. In the face of these episodes, the state must intervene more, but here we are faced with an individual madness where individual measures are not enough.



“This morning – he continued referring to the last episode of the news – another tragedy with a girl killed in front of two children, at the end of which we will have another four orphans and several families destroyed.



We have the feeling that there is no more family, that we have returned to an animal world devoid of fundamental values. No to the nightlife made up of spirits and drugs – De Luca’s appeal – which leads to madness and violence. And to the world of information that broadcasts a life that doesn’t exist, made up of money and competition, I say let’s stop. And to the girls – concludes De Luca – be still and don’t go to the last appointment, but ask for help”. (ANSA).

