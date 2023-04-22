De Luca, we will update the evacuation plan of Campi Flegrei – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, APRIL 21 – “We are working on updating the plan for leaving Campi Flegrei”. This was stated by the president of the Regional Council, Vincenzo De Luca, specifying that there is no alarm but it is “good to update the plan”. The Region already participated in some exercises with the national civil protection in 2019.



The plan provides for the removal of any affected populations within 72 hours of the moment of the alarm. The Campi Flegrei area has been affected for months by seismic swarms and ground uplift, connected to the phenomenon of bradyseism.



The plan being updated involves the Municipalities of Pozzuoli, Bacoli, Monte di Procida, Quarto, Giugliano, Marano and some areas of the Municipality of Naples and precisely the Municipalities 9 (Soccavo and Pianura), 10 (Bagnoli and Fuorigrotta) and some parts of Municipalities 1, 2, 5 and 8.



“The plan provides for collection points in seven Municipalities, 32 waiting areas, six meeting areas for the transfer.



In short, it is a huge program to be continuously updated”, he said again “that it is a huge job on a very large territory that concerns a significant population of our Region”. (ANSA).

