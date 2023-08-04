Home » De Luca’s lawyer, “we will clarify the full legitimacy of the initiative” – ​​News
De Luca's lawyer, "we will clarify the full legitimacy of the initiative" – ​​News

De Luca's lawyer, "we will clarify the full legitimacy of the initiative" – ​​News

“We are collecting all the useful documentation to explain the story in detail.


We believe, in due discussion with the Prosecutor of the Court of Auditors, to be able to clarify the full legitimacy of the initiative undertaken, as well as its usefulness”. The lawyer and professor Andrea R. Castaldo, defender of the governor of Campania Vincenzo De Luca, who thus intervenes regarding the investigation by the regional prosecutor for Campania of the Court of Auditors which also involves the president of the Region.


“It should not be forgotten – explains Professor Castaldo – how everything takes place in the midst of the dramatic emergency that was being experienced and the extraordinary urgency that characterized the action of the Public Administration also as regards the Vaccination Plan”. “Moreover, it is known and shared by all – concludes the lawyer Castaldo – how the Campania Region, thanks to the work of the president, the institutions and the medical staff, has represented an enviable excellence in managing and containing the pandemic in progress”.

