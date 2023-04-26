De Palma (Fiom), ‘we are fighting against the disposal of Portovesme’ – Sardinia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, APRIL 26 – The national CGIL in the field for Sardinian industrial disputes, from Portovesme srl, with the protests of the last few weeks at the San Gavino site, in Eurallumina. “First of all we need to give certainty to people – said Michele De Palma, general secretary of Fiom today in Cagliari for the regional assembly of metalworkers – Portovesme srl is a site of strategic importance: it is unthinkable that those productions, also due to the ever growing demand , cease to exist. The restart of the plants is the condition for talking about the future. Without the restart of the plants, we are talking about decommissioning and not transition”.



For the national leader of Fiom, the problem of industry in Sardinia is the result of “a lack of choices in the past. Starting with the public sector, but investments by the main private subjects have also been lacking – he clarified. Now we need a task force involving the trade unions: it is necessary to establish which companies are strategically relevant above all for Sardinia, but also for the whole country. Focusing above all on employment. There is a need for an extraordinary tool, also from the Pnrr, to start a transitional phase and not one of decommissioning. And we want to prevent industrial decommissioning in Sardinia”.



Workers first. “We need to start again from the employment that already exists in order to organize the transition of the future. And in order to be able to govern it – De Palma reiterates – it is necessary to confirm the existing plants, however also focusing on new investments for new productions.



There are objectives of an ecological nature which make it possible to create new jobs. Photovoltaic panels and wind turbines, for example, need workers for their production, but I am also thinking of the production of batteries”. (ANSA).

