Home » De Wever about Chinese espionage: “We have known for years”
News

De Wever about Chinese espionage: “We have known for years”

by admin

© BELGIUM

N-VA chairman Bart De Wever “will guarantee” that he will not enter a Flemish government with the Vlaams Belang if the chairmen of CD&V and Open VLD “guarantee that they will never govern federally with a Flemish minority again”. He said this on Friday evening in De Afspraak. He finds the allegations of Chinese espionage serious, but at the same time “nothing new”.

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:37 PM

De Wever was asked about the consequences of the espionage scandal at Vlaams Belang. Mechelen VB municipal councilor Frank Creyelman came under fire last week because he allowed himself to be bribed for years by a Chinese agent to try to influence Belgian policy. He did this, among others, through his brother, MP Steven Creyelman, who has since resigned as chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Army Purchases.

In the aftermath, some questionable demarches by Filip Dewinter also came to attention again. He was already discredited in 2018 due to contacts with a Chinese spy and made questionable visits to, among others, the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad and the Greek neo-Nazis of Golden Dawn, always in the company of Frank Creyelman.

“That balloon won’t go up”

According to De Wever, the track record of Vlaams Belang and especially Filip Dewinter in that area has been known for years, and so the N-VA chairman still has little desire to join the extreme right-wing party in a Flemish government after June 2024. “What interest do I have in turning upside down a level that is well governed with a party that is not my ally, with which I have no interest?” he said.

See also  Ecuador is positioned as a regional benchmark in the airline industry on Aviation Day

He did not guarantee that his party would not do business with Vlaams Belang, although he said he wanted to do so “if Mr Ongena and Mr Mahdi (the chairmen of Open VLD and CD&V, ed.) guarantee that they will never again a Flemish minority govern federally”. “I’m not allowed to do something, so I have to continue with Mahdi and Ongena in Flemish, but they can continue without me federally. That balloon won’t go up.”

You may also like

4 people were killed and 5 injured in...

Alabama woman with unusual double uterus gave birth...

Czech Republic observes day of national mourning after...

MinSalud must make the maximum budget payments for...

Ming Jianping, Director of Education of Heping District,...

Palestinians: Over 70 dead in attack on refugee...

Are Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner over? –...

Young Cubans face danger to capture a shark

“Water for All” Program arrived in the rural...

China requires close attention to fiscal management reform...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy