DEA detains 3,300 suspects in operations against Mexican cartels

The United States Drug Enforcement Agency, the DEA, has reported the arrest of 3,337 people throughout the country and the seizure of almost 44 million pills and almost 3,000 kilograms of fentanyl powder in the so-called Operation Last Mile. They are members, partners and distributors of the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Cartel, the main Mexican drug trafficking organizations.

In addition, more than 41 tons of methamphetamine, 8,500 firearms and more than 100 million dollars in cash have been seized in 1,436 investigations carried out between May 1, 2022 and May 1, 2023, the DEA itself reports in a statement. .

“Fentanyl powder and pills equate to nearly 193 million deadly doses of fentanyl missing from our communities across the United States, preventing countless deaths from drug poisoning,” the DEA said.

These investigations have revealed that in many of these cases the drug traffickers used social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Wire or Wickr to carry out the transactions.

“The Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels use distribution networks that cover several cities, violent street gangs and traffickers from all over the United States that cause addictions to fentanyl and methamphetamine, fuel violence and kill Americans,” said the DEA director. , Anne Milgram.

In particular, it has indicated as “alarming” that social networks and encrypted platforms are used for their operations and to “reach the victims.”

The DEA has highlighted that Operation Last Mile “is an example of the network approach implemented against members of the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels and their partners in the United States and around the world.”

Thus, it stands out that in April the DEA and other US administrations formally accused 28 members and associates of the Sinaloa Cartel that operate from Mexico, China and Central America, including the leaders of the cartel known as Los Chapitos.