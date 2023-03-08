news-txt”>

The 25-year-old died in the late afternoon who this morning was hit by a bus in Milan as he was crossing the pedestrian crossing.

The impact took place around 8.30 in via Padova, at the intersection with via Arici. The young man was thrown from the ATM vehicle of line 53 and immediately appeared in very serious conditions.

Emergency transport to the Niguarda hospital proved useless, he arrived at the emergency room already in a coma. The 25-year-old was not originally from Milan, he had moved to the city from Bagno a Rispoli, in the province of Florence. Investigations by the local police continue to ascertain the exact dynamics and possible responsibilities of the bus driver. Reportedly, the vehicle is equipped with a front camera that would have captured the whole scene.