Home News Dead 25 years old hit by bus in Milan – Lombardy
News

Dead 25 years old hit by bus in Milan – Lombardy

by admin
Dead 25 years old hit by bus in Milan – Lombardy

Arrived at the hospital already in a coma, he was originally from Tuscany

news-txt”>

The 25-year-old died in the late afternoon who this morning was hit by a bus in Milan as he was crossing the pedestrian crossing.
The impact took place around 8.30 in via Padova, at the intersection with via Arici. The young man was thrown from the ATM vehicle of line 53 and immediately appeared in very serious conditions.

Emergency transport to the Niguarda hospital proved useless, he arrived at the emergency room already in a coma. The 25-year-old was not originally from Milan, he had moved to the city from Bagno a Rispoli, in the province of Florence. Investigations by the local police continue to ascertain the exact dynamics and possible responsibilities of the bus driver. Reportedly, the vehicle is equipped with a front camera that would have captured the whole scene.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy