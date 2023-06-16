Dead 70-year-old woman who fell yesterday in the Isarco – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, JUNE 16 – The 70-year-old woman who fell into the Isarco river near Bressanone yesterday evening did not make it.



The woman died in the Bolzano hospital, as reported by the news portal Stol.it. Yesterday, around 6 pm, two cyclists noticed her body in the river south of Bressanone and raised the alarm. The firefighters quickly recovered the woman, who was revived on the spot and transported by Aiut Alpin to the hospital, where she, however, is now dead. (HANDLE).

