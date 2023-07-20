Dead and injured after landslide in India – DW – July 20, 2023

In the mountain village of Irshalwadi, about 60 kilometers from Mumbai, the earth gave way in the middle of the night after heavy monsoon rains, burying people and houses.

The Indian police assume that in addition to the 16 fatalities, around 100 other people are under the rubble. According to Maharashtra’s Deputy Prime Minister Devendra Fadnavis, more than 200 people lived in the village and around 80 of them were rescued. The number of injured is currently 21 people.

A relative of the buried people is waiting for news from the emergency servicesImage: Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo/picture alliance

Rescue work has been suspended

The persistent heavy rain is hampering the rescue work in the remote district of Raigad. “It’s raining and the terrain is mountainous so heavy equipment cannot be transported there,” police officer Harish Kalsekar told the press.

Local authorities advised emergency services to stop searching for survivors at night: “It is not possible to search for people in this area in the dark,” Director General of the National Disaster Response Force Atul Karwal told Reuters.

The rescue work is particularly difficult in the remote mountain villageImage: NATIONAL DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE via REUTERS

Interior Minister Amit Shah said “getting people to safety and treating the injured” is the most important task for rescue teams. Maharashtra Prime Minister Eknath Shinde visited the scene of the accident on Thursday.

Again and again fatalities during monsoon season

During the monsoon season from June to September, there are frequent heavy rains with sometimes severe flooding in South Asia. The monsoons often cause great damage and there are always fatalities. Floods and landslides have killed many people in India in recent days.

At the same time, the monsoon is important for India’s agriculture, from which a large part of the population lives. Bodies of water and groundwater reserves are replenished by the rainfall. According to scientists, climate change is leading to heavier and more difficult to predict monsoon rains.

Emergency services dig the first graves for the victims of the landslideImage: Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo/picture alliance

This week, the Yamuna River in the state of Uttar Pradesh reached the walls of the Taj Mahal for the first time in 45 years, flooding several historical monuments and gardens.

mws/kle (afp, dpa, rtr)

