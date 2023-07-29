Dead and injured after shots in Langweid

The suspect was arrested, according to police. (symbol photo) Photo: IMAGO/Fotostand/IMAGO/Fotostand / Gelhot

Shots were fired in a small village near Augsburg. There are dead and injured. The background is still completely unclear.

According to the police, a man shot three people in an apartment building in a small village near Augsburg: two women and one man. He seriously injured two other people on Friday evening.

The 64-year-old was arrested after the crime in Langweid, Bavaria, according to the police headquarters in Swabia North in consultation with the public prosecutor’s office. The background to the crime is currently still the subject of investigations.

Around 7:15 p.m., the suspect killed three people with a firearm in an apartment building on Schubertstrasse, the statement said. It was two women aged 49 and 72 and a 52-year-old man.

The police did not say whether they were killed in one of the apartments: “We are only talking about the fact that the three victims were killed in the apartment building and do not want to go into detail.”

Injured not in mortal danger

He then went to another house on Hochvogelstrasse and injured a 32-year-old and a 44-year-old with a firearm. The two are currently being treated in a hospital. According to the police, they were not in mortal danger.

The police had started the search for the perpetrator after being alerted about the shots – and stopped the 64-year-old in his car shortly afterwards. “He allowed himself to be arrested without resistance,” said a police spokesman.

What was the relationship between man and victim?

The man comes from the region, but not from the town itself. The relationship between the alleged perpetrator and the victims is the subject of the investigation.

Forensics are currently at the crime scene. Nothing can be said about the background yet, and the spokesman said they wanted to avoid speculation. “We simply have too many victims for that.”

Langweid am Lech is about 20 minutes by car from Augsburg and has around 7,500 inhabitants.

