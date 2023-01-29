A call to the authorities for justice was made by Diana Beltrán regarding the death of her sister, Lady Beltrán Bermeo, who was hit by a car when she was cycling on the road that leads from Valledupar to the township of Río Seco.

The driver of the vehicle with OBF-199 license plates failed to help Beltrán Bermeo and fled so as not to assume responsibility for the traffic accident that occurred last Saturday.

The cyclist was helped by travelers on the road and transferred to the Erasmo clinic where they confirmed her death.

Lady Beltrán Bermeo had arrived from Bogotá to Valledupar three months ago to work as a teacher at the Villa Corelca Educational Institute.

“It was the first day that he left because he had barely taken his bicycle to train on these vacations,” said Diana Beltrán, the teacher’s sister.

In addition, Lady Beltrán had been cycling for years and had the security supplies.

“My sister was part of a group of cyclists in Bogotá called ‘Curvas en Bici’. Last year they had done a national challenge to the city of Ipiales from Bogotá, that is, she was not an inexperienced cyclist, ”added the woman.

The cyclist lived in the capital of Cesar with another teacher since November.

“Do everything possible to do justice to the death of my sister, so that this does not go unpunished and that the person responsible pays for the death,” said the teacher’s sister.

THE AUTHORITIES

The Sectional Traffic and Transportation Police of the department of Cesar, for its part, reported that they have individualized the suspect of causing the accident.

The man resides in the municipality of San Juan del Cesar, La Guajira, where the uniformed officers arrived to carry out preliminary inquiries.

The Valledupar Mayor’s Office also convened a working group with the National Police and the Institute of Sports and Recreation, Inder, to agree on strategies that provide greater security for athletes on the roads.

THE NUMBERS

According to the National Police, of the 301 people who lost their lives due to traffic accidents in the department of Cesar last year, 14 were cyclists.