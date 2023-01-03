PORDENONE. World of commerce and sport in mourning for the death of Enea Costalonga, who died in hospital at the age of 83 following an illness.

In Pordenone he managed the Conad store in viale Venezia, a supermarket opened way back in 1965, he was president of Conad Alto Adriatico and, a pioneer of equal opportunities, he brought women’s football, with Friulvini, to Serie A.

Fifty-two years spent behind the grocery store counter and the first thirty without taking a vacation.

Enea Costalonga, from Pordenone by birth and historical trader for the city of Noncello, had retired since 2006.

At the age of 14, having finished middle school, he began working as an apprentice at the Torre cooperative and that’s where he learned the trade. At 17 he lost his father and so he decided, with the money left by his parent, to try to start his own business. He took over a shop in San Foca di San Quirino where he stayed for 5 years (“I registered it to my mother until I was 21 because I was a minor”) and then moved with his fiancée Libera Ciprian, who soon became his wife, to Pordenone, in viale Venezia where spent another 42 years in business.

He managed the business while continuing to study, he graduated in accountancy at night school and at the same time dedicated himself to the world of football.

«I’ve never been good at playing but I was a referee for five years – he used to say -. But the greatest satisfaction was being secretary of the women’s soccer team that gave Pordenone Serie A».

It all started with a player from Pordenone who was part of the national team and had moved to Turin. From there she the desire to try something new. With some friends Enea put together a team that in a few years reached Serie A and brought the player back home. You played with Friulvini for another ten years. The experience ended in the 90s “because we no longer had sponsors and so we let it go”.

Those were wonderful years for Costalonga, who toured stadiums throughout Italy and also wrote for the newspapers.

Commitment and generosity were the characteristics that accompanied all of Costalonga’s choices and that led him to receive the honor of Cavaliere and Grand’Ufficiale, awarded to him by the President of the Republic, Sandro Pertini.

In addition to his work at Conad, Costalonga was a representative of the food industry category headed by Ascom for 31 years, eight mandates.

«When I started – he recalled – the shops were a point of social aggregation and you could find everything. From mortadella to nails, precisely because families bought everything in the small shop. Gradually this way of selling and buying has completely changed and we too have had to specialize, focus on gastronomy, quality vegetables, on products that are difficult to find in supermarkets».

Selection was an inevitable consequence and it is even more so today: whoever wants to stay on the market must specialize. From the arrival of Sunday openings to the liberalization of licenses, Costalonga has gone through, as a trader and category manager, the many bureaucratic and non-bureaucratic revolutions of the retail trade system: the introduction of the cash register and tax receipts up to the latest studies of the sector, the regulations on product safety and traceability, the establishment of Irap, the elimination of the goods tare, the introduction of biodegradable bags.

The son Guido always started working in commerce but in the administrative branch and then in the cooperatives and in the social cellars. His mother and wife helped Enea in the shop over the years. Once retired, Costalonga traveled the world and continued to provide consultancy in his sector, dedicating himself to his family and volunteering.

The family is not asking for flowers, but for possible donations to the Le Petit Port association, referring to the pediatric ward of the Santa Maria degli Angeli hospital.

The former provincial president of Ascom Alberto Marchiori remembers him as “a man constantly committed to the professional growth of the category and, more generally, to the economic development of the capital”. To remember the figure of Costalonga, saying he is saddened by the loss and expressing closeness to the family, is also the current president of Confcommercio Fabio Pillon and the entire Ascom structure, together with the president of food specialists Sergio Bertanza.

Without him, today, Pordenone is poorer.