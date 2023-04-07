Home News Dead girl in Wunsiedel: Eleven-year-old apparently involved in the crime – news
Dead girl in Wunsiedel: Eleven-year-old apparently involved in the crime

Dead girl in Wunsiedel: Eleven-year-old apparently involved in the crime – news

The focus of the investigations were initially three underage boys. The police have set up a 40-strong special commission. On Thursday, forensics were still on site at the facility. Other witnesses were also questioned.

The further evaluation of the forensic evidence and the pending hearing of the eleven-year-old child will take some timeAccording to a joint press release by the police and the public prosecutor’s office, the investigators ask for their understanding that they need time to fully investigate the case. With regard to the age of those involved, there is currently no further information.

Fast enlightenment

Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) share with: “I was deeply shocked and stunned by this horrible act.“His thoughts are also with the bereaved, for whom a world has collapsed. It is important that it is now clarified as quickly as possible who was involved in the crime and what the background was.

