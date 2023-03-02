After a fatal accident at work in the Friedrichswalde-Ottendorf quarry near Pirna on Monday, the Dresden public prosecutor is now investigating negligent homicide. The suspicion is directed against a 36-year-old man. The employee of a rock quarrying company is said to have “switched on the conveyor belt, disregarding the care required in traffic,” said the public prosecutor’s office and the Dresden police.

According to this, a 37-year-old employee was standing on the conveyor belt, who fell down due to the fast moving belt, was pulled in the direction of a filling silo and fell into a hopper. “There he was doused by advancing bulk material and died at the scene of the accident,” according to the public prosecutor.