Dead migrants in the Mediterranean shame of society

The first love is never forgotten says a proverb. Migrants were the first reason why Pope Francis left the Vatican in the fourth month after his election in 2013, to general surprise for his first trip. Destination Lampedusa. It was not immediately understood that that argument of extreme human suffering would have been one of his strong points testifying that the Church of Rome would have become the best and irreducible ally of migrants and other weak, poor and fragile sections of society. Those who had been on the margins became central to Christian witness. And the 10 years of pontificate have confirmed that Francis has remained a thorn in the side of the system that generates wars and poverty for all, well-being for a few. Outspoken, the pope had defined the economic system that governs the world as a “system that kills”. Even at sea. Also in the Mediterranean, the Mare Nostrum. “Ours” of those who live on the shores and of those in search of work or a more dignified life, have been dying there for years and resting in the depths, shipwrecked and drowned.

That trip remained unforgotten by Francesco who at the age of exactly 10 dusted off that verve of a fighter for justice that seemed to have faded by now. And so he wrote a letter to the archbishop of Agrigento diocese to which Lampedusa belongs, launching a new appeal as a cry for the fate of immigrants. “In these days when we are witnessing the repetition of serious tragedies in the Mediterranean – Francis affirms in a letter to Archbishop Alessandro Damiano – we are shaken by the silent massacres in front of which we still remain helpless and astonished. The death of innocents, mainly children, in search of a more peaceful existence, away from wars and violence, is a painful and deafening cry that cannot leave us indifferent. It is the shame of a society that no longer knows how to cry and pity the other”. And he continues: “Ten years have passed since the journey I wanted to make in the Lampedusan community to show my support and paternal closeness to those who, after arduous ups and downs, at the mercy of the sea, have landed on your shores. The consummation of such inhuman disasters must absolutely shake consciences; God still asks us: “Adam where are you? Where is your brother?”. Do we want to persevere in error, claiming to put ourselves in the Creator’s place, dominate to protect one’s own interests, break the constitutive harmony between Him and us? We need to change our attitude; the brother who knocks on the door is worthy of love, acceptance and every kindness”. Nor is he satisfied with a verbal denunciation because Francis is committed to changing his life, whatever the cost and especially overcoming the thoughts of a policy that does not bring just and humane solutions. We are all called “to a renewed and profound sense of responsibility, showing solidarity and sharing.

It is therefore necessary for the Church to be truly prophetic, works diligently to place itself on the routes of the forgotten, coming out of itself, soothing with the balm of fraternity and charity the bleeding wounds of those who bear the same wounds of Christ imprinted on their bodies. I therefore urge you not to remain imprisoned in fear or partisan logic, but be Christians capable of fertilizing this island, located in the heart of the Mare Nostrum, with the spiritual riches of the Gospel, so that it may once again shine in its original beauty”. Dealing with migrants means dealing with peace, no wonder, therefore, that for 500 days now the pope has been looking for all the ways to put an end to the conflict in Ukraine. More than in military strategies or economic investments, he has directed the energies of Vatican diplomacy to seek the key to getting Russians and Ukrainians to speak to each other again to study together the conditions for a ceasefire, find reasons for fraternity to sign a peace that overcomes hatred and injustice. It was Cardinal Pietro Parolin Secretary of State who underlined the meaning and perspective of Cardinal Zuppi’s mission recently completed in Kyiv and then in Moscow. “It was a very important mission – Parolin told TG1 -. The mission to Moscow was part of the global initiative proposed by Pope Francis. Which included a first stop in Kyiv and then this second moment in Moscow. On Zuppi’s part, it focused above all on the humanitarian side: the exchange of prisoners and the repatriation of children and this required an interlocution with Moscow. I would say that on this point things went quite well in the sense that the cardinal was able to see Ushakov, the president’s representative and also Mrs. Belova. Indeed, there were two meetings with Ushakov which means that this attention, this will and this interest of the Holy See has been received on the Russian side.

Now it will be necessary to find mechanisms that allow for the implementation, to apply these conclusions that have been reached, probably with the help of some international organization that allows these results to be implemented”. Francesco does not leave any of the important commitments pending. Both in relation to the current dynamics of the world and in the project of renewal of the Catholic Church called to get out of the delays and few evangelical practices of past centuries. For this reason, the pope is playing many decisive cards for the success of the forthcoming synod which provides for the participation of the people never before recorded. Not even within the Church is unity guaranteed. And these days we are witnessing a sort of great quarrel between different ways of thinking and living the Christian faith. There was a lot of discussion and division even at the time of the apostles as documented in a very important Letter of Paul the Apostle to the Corinthians, with the intention of restoring internal peace to the community, directing it to guard the things that are truly important for the faith: mutual love and the reference to the Risen Jesus.

The Vatican Press Office has released the list of participants who make up the XVI General Assembly to be held in the Vatican in October. In total 363 Members, with voting rights. There are 85 women, 54 of whom have the right to vote: two of them among the delegate presidents. The number of Fraternal Delegates from other churches and religious denominations rises to 12. Cardinal Mario Grech general secretary assured: “We have tried to include a representation of all of God’s people, but the assembly still remains a Synod of bishops, therefore the episcopal dimension is safeguarded”. The guiding criterion in formulating a list, explains Grech, was to guarantee ‘a mix’, a variety (in terms of charisms, vocations, ecclesial experience, age, country of origin). In addition to the representatives from the various episcopal conferences of the world (Africa 43, America 47, Asia 25, Europe 48, Oceania 5) and the delegates of the Eastern Catholic Churches (20), there are also 50 members appointed by the pontifical. From a list of 140 people proposed by the continental bodies, the Pope chose another 70 non-bishop faithful (including five consecrated and five consecrated).

They have been selected above all by virtue of their participation in various capacities in the synodal process on the various continents. They are half men and half women. There are also the Special Guests (8), who participate in the Assembly but not in the decisions. Among them we note the name of Luca Casarini, no-global leader, of “Mediterranean Saving Humans”. The names of the Experts and Facilitators also appear: the former (periti) participate as guests but are not members of the Synod, they cooperate with the Secretaries by virtue of their specific competences. The others, on the other hand, have the task of facilitating the exchange in the so-called minor circles. The list has been sifted by the many unrepentant “Pierini” critics who consider themselves authorized to vote on whatever Francis decides to say or do. Not even on the list for the synodal assembly have they managed to remain silent with harsh criticisms of the pope who was chosen in their opinion as real heretics.

These are the names of the cardinals that Pope Francis will appoint in the consistory of next 30 September: Msgr. Robert Francis Prevost, prefect of the dicastery for bishops; mgr. Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the dicastery for the Eastern Churches; mgr. Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the department for the Doctrine of the Faith; mgr. Emil Paul Tscherrig, apostolic nuncio; mgr. Christophe Louis Yves Georges Pierre, apostolic nuncio; mgr. Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin patriarch of Jerusalem; mgr. Stephen Brislin, archbishop of Cape Town; mgr. Angel Sixto Rossi, archbishop of Cordoba; mgr. Luis José Rueda Aparicio, archbishop of Bogotá; mgr. Grzegorz Rys, archbishop of Lodz; mgr. Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla, archbishop of Juba; mgr. José Cobo Cano, archbishop of Madrid; mgr. Protase Rugambwa, coadjutor archbishop of Tabora; mgr. Sebastian Francis, bishop of Penang; mgr. Stephen Chow Sau-Yan, bishop of Hong Kong; mgr. François-Xavier Bustillo, bishop of Ajaccio; mgr. Americo Manuel Alves Aguiar, auxiliary bishop of Lisbon; Fr Angel Fernández Artime, rector major of the Salesians. Together with the 18 new ‘electors’, the Pope will unite “the members of the College of Cardinals with two archbishops and a religious who have distinguished themselves for their service to the Church”: mgr. Agostino Marchetto, apostolic nuncio; mgr. Diego Rafael Padron Sanchez, archbishop emeritus of Cumaná; father Luis Pascual Dri, confessor in the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii in Buenos Aires. “Let us pray for the new cardinals – the Pope exhorted – so that, by confirming their adherence to Christ, the merciful and faithful high priest, they may help me in my ministry as bishop of Rome for the good of all God’s holy faithful people”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

