Dead NABU calves: District accuses environmentalists of making false statements

In a Press information from the district of Leerwho had investigated the background to the incidents, the situation is somewhat different.

NABU Lower Saxony has published a statement that is partly wrong. The blood collection campaign on the pasture of “Landschaftspflege und Naturerlebnis gGmbH Ostfriesland” was ordered by the district veterinary office, but not carried out together with it. The project operators had failed to inform the office of the date.

According to the district of Leer, the action on May 10th got so out of hand that the practicing veterinarian in charge felt compelled to inform the veterinary office. An official veterinarian then stopped the whole thing, probably mainly so that no other animals or people were harmed.