The funeral of the Pope emeritus will take place on Thursday 5 January Benedict XVI and the Pope will preside over them Francesco. “On Thursday 5 January at 9.30 there should be the funeral in St. Peter’s Square presided over by the Holy Father”, said the Vatican spokesman, Matthew Bruniduring a briefing in the press room of the Holy See.

“According to the wish of the Pope emeritus, the funeral will take place in the name of simplicity”, specified the director of the Vatican press office.



(ansa)

Ratzinger dead, extreme unction on Wednesday

Joseph Ratzinger “received the anointing of the sick last Wednesday, at the end of the afternoon mass, still in the monastery (Mater Ecclesiae, ed.), in the presence of the memores Domini”, the consecrated lay women who have assisted him in all these years.

Funeral of Benedict XVI, what happens now

From 2 January, the body of the Pope Emeritus will be displayed in St. Peter’s Basilica for the last farewell of the faithful.

This evening the traditional end-of-year Te Deum presided over by Pope Francis at 5 pm is confirmed: it will be the reigning Pontiff’s first opportunity to appear publicly after the announcement of his predecessor’s death.