Home » Dead tied up at home, arrested at Wembley according to suspect – Emilia-Romagna
News

Dead tied up at home, arrested at Wembley according to suspect – Emilia-Romagna

by admin
Dead tied up at home, arrested at Wembley according to suspect – Emilia-Romagna

A 21-year-old Romanian taken by the English police

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MODENA, MAY 19 – The second suspect in the murder of Alessandro Gozzoli, the 41-year-old from Bazzano, in the Bologna area, was arrested by the English police in Wembley, England, found dead on his bed, with his hands and feet tied, in Casinalbo, in the Modena area, on 10 March. This is a 21-year-old Romanian, after a twenty-year-old compatriot of his was arrested in Romania in recent days and today, in the Sant’Anna prison in Modena, he availed himself of the right not to answer.

Both are under investigation for voluntary homicide, robbery and unlawful use of a credit card belonging to the victim. According to the carabinieri of Modena, the procedures for extradition to Italy have already been started for the young man. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy