Dead tied up at home, arrested at Wembley according to suspect – Emilia-Romagna

(ANSA) – MODENA, MAY 19 – The second suspect in the murder of Alessandro Gozzoli, the 41-year-old from Bazzano, in the Bologna area, was arrested by the English police in Wembley, England, found dead on his bed, with his hands and feet tied, in Casinalbo, in the Modena area, on 10 March. This is a 21-year-old Romanian, after a twenty-year-old compatriot of his was arrested in Romania in recent days and today, in the Sant’Anna prison in Modena, he availed himself of the right not to answer.



Both are under investigation for voluntary homicide, robbery and unlawful use of a credit card belonging to the victim. According to the carabinieri of Modena, the procedures for extradition to Italy have already been started for the young man. (HANDLE).

