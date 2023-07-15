Deadline Approaches for Physical Review of Form I-9 Documents Prepared During COVID-19 Pandemic

Deadline Approaching for Physical Review of Form I-9 Documents Virtual Inspections

The deadline for the physical review of Form I-9 documents, which were prepared and submitted virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to expire on August 30. This marks a change in approach after the temporary flexibilities allowed for virtual reviews of these documents were canceled on July 31. The process for physical reviews of documents filed during the pandemic will come to an end, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The E-Verify program, which has been subject to criticism from immigrant rights organizations, was suspended in March 2020 in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The program was launched in 2011 as part of the government’s initiatives to combat irregular or undocumented immigration and unauthorized employment.

The American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) has issued a report advising employers to complete the physical inspection of documents for Forms I-9 completed under the temporary COVID-19 policies before August 30, 2023. Failure to comply with the Form I-9 regulations or complete the physical inspection may result in significant fines, warns the AILA report.

Under the new approach introduced by the DHS on March 31, 2021, the temporary virtual option for processing Form I-9 documents is no longer available for employees hired (or reverified) after April 1, 2021, if their positions are performed entirely remotely or virtually. Physical inspections of Form I-9 documents are now required in cases where employers are no longer taking COVID-19 precautions, employees are fully remote workers hired after April 1, 2021, or employees return to the office on a regular basis.

AILA lawyers have raised concerns about potential difficulties with E-Verify inspections due to hybrid or remote workforces. Factors such as limited human resource teams or a large number of employees requiring physical inspections can pose challenges. In such cases, employers may consider using authorized representatives or designated agents to assist in the process. However, the AILA advises caution when choosing vendors, as they may lack quality control or training.

The E-Verify program is an online system that enables registered employers to verify the eligibility of their employees to work in the United States. While participation in the program is voluntary, employers with federal contracts or subcontracts that contain the E-Verify Federal Acquisition Regulation clause are obligated to enroll. Some states also have legislation requiring the use of the tool as a condition of business licenses.

According to data from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the E-Verify system has a high confirmation rate, with 98.45% of employees automatically confirmed as authorized to work in the United States. Only 1.39% of employees are determined to be unauthorized to work.

As the deadline for the physical review of Form I-9 documents approaches, employers are urged to ensure compliance and complete the necessary inspections. Failure to do so may result in fines and other legal consequences.

