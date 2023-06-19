Deadline for renewal

From the Ministry of Transportation, Huilenses who have not renewed their driver’s license, from June 21 will be subject to subpoenas and could suffer the immobilization of the vehicle with fines for $309,336.

By: Gloria Camargo

According to the latest provisions issued by the Ministry of Transportation, the term to renew driving licenses at the national level expires next Tuesday, June 20. However, in the department of Huila, it is estimated that around 116,000 licenses have not yet been renewed, according to data collected up to June 16.

The Director of Transportation and Transit of Huila, Mauro Saúl Sánchez Zambrano, has expressed his concern about this situation, revealing that approximately 70% of unrenewed licenses belong to motorcycle drivers.

These data generate an alarm in terms of road safety, since driving with an expired license implies a greater risk of receiving subpoenas.

It is important to note that, in order to renew the traffic license, drivers must be up to date with their subpoenas. However, Sánchez Zambrano clarifies that those who make a payment agreement and make the first installment, may withdraw the subpoena from the Integrated Information System on Fines and Sanctions for Traffic Violations (SIMIT).

Contingency plan.

Given the worrying number of unrenewed driving licenses in the department of Huila, the Director of Transport and Transit, Mauro Saúl Sánchez Zambrano, has sent a letter to the Driver Recognition Centers (CRC) requesting the extension of opening hours .

Mauro Saúl Sánchez Zambrano, Director of Transportation and Transit of Huila.

The objective is to provide a contingency plan that allows drivers to comply with the renewal of their licenses, extending business hours until 10 pm and on Saturdays.

The renewal of the driver’s license is a fundamental process to update the expiration date of the document and comply with a legal requirement. This renewal allows drivers to receive a public document issued by the competent traffic authority, which is personal and non-transferable and authorizes them to drive vehicles and motorcycles throughout the national territory, according to the category granted.

According to the Single National Traffic Registry (RUNT), of the 4,628,609 driving licenses that were covered by Law 2161 of 2021, only 796,035 have been renewed so far. The deadline for renewal is June 20, 2023 and it is not possible to extend the term, since it was established by the Constitutional Court.

In order to facilitate the renewal process, an additional measure has been implemented. Now, users will be able to take the physical, mental and motor coordination test at any Driver Recognition Center (CRC), whether municipal or departmental. Previously, this exam was required to be taken in the municipality where the license was issued, making the process difficult for some drivers.

It is important to highlight that 76% of the driving licenses that must be renewed correspond to motorcyclists, 23% to private vehicles and approximately 1% to public service vehicles.

In Huila, it is estimated that around 116,000 licenses have not yet been renewed as of June 16.

According to information from the Integrated Information System on Fines and Sanctions for Traffic Violations (SIMIT), of the total number of licenses that must be renewed, 88% do not present fines for traffic violations, which means that only 12% have a fine. earring.

Those people who have pending fines must make the corresponding payment or sign a payment agreement with the traffic agency in order to proceed with the renewal of their driving licenses.

Keep in mind

The renewal of the driver’s license is a fundamental procedure for all drivers. This legal requirement allows updating the expiration date of the document and receiving a new certificate issued by the competent transit authority.

It is important to note that the driver’s license is a personal and non-transferable document that empowers drivers to drive vehicles and motorcycles throughout the national territory, depending on the category granted.

By virtue of Law 2161 of 2021, drivers must pay special attention to the deadline established for the renewal of their licenses, which expires on June 20, 2023. To determine whether to proceed with the renewal, you can take into account the following criteria: if the license has an expiration between January 1 and 31, 2022, if it indicates “indefinite” as the expiration date or if it simply does not have a specified expiration date.

Drivers may take the physical, mental and motor coordination test at any municipal or departmental Driver Recognition Center.

If it is determined that the license is not covered by Law 2161, the driver must renew it according to the expiration date indicated on the back of the document. It is also possible to verify the expiration date by consulting the Identity Document on the website of the Single National Transit Registry (RUNT).

The renewal process requires the driver to be enrolled in the RUNT and present their original identity document. In addition, he must go to a Driver Recognition Center (CRC) to pay the processing fees and undergo a physical, mental and motor coordination examination, which must be approved.

It is important to take into account that the driver must be up to date with traffic fines and violations, which can be verified on the website of the Integrated Information System on Traffic Fines and Sanctions (SIMIT). Finally, you must go to the corresponding transit agency to complete the renewal process, canceling the values ​​established for the procedure.

If the driver has driving licenses with several categories, it is necessary to verify the expiration date of each of them before renewing.

Driving with a driver’s license that has expired, been adulterated or that does not correspond to the classification of the vehicle entails sanctions by the traffic authorities. This includes the imposition of subpoenas and the immobilization of the vehicle, with a fine of $309,336.

The cost of renewing the driving license may vary in each transit agency, according to the rates established by the respective Assemblies and Councils of each territorial entity.

It is important to note that those drivers who no longer drive any vehicle are not required to renew their driver’s license. The renewal process is only necessary if you drive a car, motorcycle or other type of vehicle on national roads.

Those who do not renew the driver’s license will be subject to subpoenas and could suffer the immobilization of the vehicle.

Driver’s License Categories:

private service

A1: motorcycles of less than 125 cubic centimeters A2: motorcycles of more than 125 cubic centimeters B1: cars, motorcycles, ATVs, campers, vans and minibuses B2: rigid trucks, small buses and buses B3: articulated vehicles and private service tractor-trailers

Public service

C1: cars, motorcycles, ATVs, campers, vans and minibuses C2: rigid trucks, small buses and buses C3: articulated public service vehicles

