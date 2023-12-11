Deadline to send Christmas packages in the United States

The United States Postal Service and shipping companies have announced their shipping deadlines for Christmas packages in the month of December, as the holiday approaches and mail facilities become busier. It is important for Americans to take note of these deadlines to ensure their packages arrive on time.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has set Wednesday, December 20th as the final day for receiving Christmas packages. Meanwhile, United Parcel Service (UPS) will be accepting orders until Thursday, December 21st, and FedEx will have its final collection day one day after UPS.

As the holiday season is among the most dynamic times of the year for shipping companies, the USPS provides some advice to help users avoid difficulties with their packages. They recommend delivering packages in advance and using online services such as Click-n-Ship to purchase priority packaging and negotiate free home delivery services.

The USPS also offers a virtual postal store with a range of products and materials, as well as a free registration option for its Informed Delivery digital tool, which allows users to track their packages in real time. It is important for citizens to be aware of prohibited substances for transport, such as metallic mercury found in certain objects.

It is crucial for Americans to plan and send their Christmas packages in a timely manner to ensure they arrive at their destination before the holiday. With the USPS and shipping companies’ guidelines and recommendations, individuals can take the necessary steps to successfully send their gifts to their loved ones.